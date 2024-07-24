The Award-winning Sony WF-C700N are still down at their joint-lowest price, but it won't last...

Even if you missed out on summer's recent glut of sales events, don't despair. The price of perhaps our favourite current wireless earbuds – the Sony WF-C700N – is still at its lowest, knocked down from £99 to just £69 at Amazon.

We don't know how long stocks will last, though, and quite frankly we're surprised to see the C700N still at a low figure for no particular reason. These are What Hi-Fi? Award-winning buds, though, nabbing the Product of the Year in our wireless earbuds category, so who needs a reason? Make hay while the sun shines, as the saying has it.

Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £69 at Amazon (save £30)

Five-star review? Check. What Hi-Fi? Award winner? Check? Product of the year in their category? Oh yes. This is possibly the lowest the Sony WF-C700N are ever going to be, so there's never been a better time to grab the amazingly affordable wireless earbuds. Don't miss out.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

When we tested the WF-C700N last year, we were pretty much blown away by just how much value they offered (and that was before they went on sale). We could've given the flagship WF-1000XM5 the crown, but we liked the C700N so much that they were the buds we decided should be our product of the year in the wireless earbuds category. In terms of value, they're unsurpassed.

In all our years of testing, we’re yet to find a pair of wireless earbuds with quite some complete feature set at this level. This is the best price at which you're going to get active noise cancellation, not to mention a wealth of tip options that make it quick and easy to get a comfortable, secure fit that we prefer to that of the XM5. You get reliable app support, Bluetooth Multipoint and 15 hours of battery life as well, just to round out that feature set further.

Most importantly, the C700N sound superb for the price, offering far better audio than any other set we’ve tested them against. Whether it's complex classical arrangements, booming pop or epic power ballads, the Sony WF-C700N deliver detailed, dynamic audio that the competition can't match. As we concluded in our review, the WF-C700N "offer a jump in quality compared to the WF-C500 and a taste of the performance of the WF-1000XM4 in a cheaper package."

If you want a stellar pair of ANC wireless earbuds, but are on a strict budget that won’t stretch past £100, this WF-C700N deal is the one to get at Amazon.

