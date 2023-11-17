The 5-star Sony A80L's price has dropped – but there's a better Black Friday OLED TV deal

The Sony A80L has had its price slashed on Amazon, Peter Tyson and more during the opening day of this year's Black Friday week, but before you go parting with your cash, we’d recommend checking out a different deal.

The 55-inch Sony A80L’s price has been slashed by an extra six per cent on Amazon, letting you nab the award-winning OLED TV for £1499 (a big saving on its launch price of £2399).

And if you’re set on the Sony, that’s not a bad price, especially considering quite how awesome the TV is. For those who missed it, the Sony A80L just picked up the TV Product of the Year title at the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Highlights include best-in-class picture quality with astoundingly high max brightness levels for a base OLED panel, wonderfully detailed performance and reliable sound quality. Make no mistake, if you are a cinephile looking for a great OLED, the Sony A80L is a fantastic choice.

But, the reason we’re not singing from the rooftops about the current discount is that there’s a significantly better 55-inch OLED TV deal available. Specifically, you can currently pick up the 55-inch LG C3 for a lowest-ever price of just £1195 at Amazon.

LG OLED55C3 2023 OLED TV £2100 £1195 at Amazon (save £1004)

The C3 isn't much of an improvement on the C2 it replaced and, on balance, the Sony A80L is a better TV. That said, this is still an excellent OLED and there's no better-specified TV for gaming, and at this price it's very tempting indeed.

As the popular C2 reaches the end of its life cycle and production begins to cease, the kinds of savings and price reductions we saw for the TV are now being applied to the newer C3, which is great news.

The C3 is a slight improvement on the C2's winning formula. It features four HDMI 2.1 sockets rated to the full bandwidth of 48Gbps. One socket supports eARC/ARC while all four sockets can handle 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM signals output by the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There are many models of TV that can handle these gaming features, however, most only do so via two sockets, rather than all four available.

The LG C3 features 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision capabilities, to name a few, making it a great choice for anyone looking to enjoy their favourite movies or games at a high quality.

The C3, like other LG TVs available, offers Dolby Vision gaming right up to 4K/120Hz. There’s also an HGiG mode that makes it easier to achieve a better HDR tone mapping experience in modern games.

This model also has a new and improved processor over the former C2 – the Alpha 9 Gen 6. Some of the key improvements made from the older chip include AI Upscaling Pro, which is designed to reduce noise in upscaled sub-4K content without sacrificing any intentional film grain.

It also adds OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which independently optimises the HDR delivery of 20,000 individual zones in each image (up from 5000 zones).

As a final set of perks, the new chipset adds Object Enhancer, which sharpens elements in the foreground for extra image depth, and HDR Expression Enhancer, which applies specific tone mapping to those foreground elements for extra three-dimensionality.

