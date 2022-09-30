Teenage Engineering's PO-80 Record Factory is a fun, affordable way to make and play your own vinyl

Swedish company Teenage Engineering has launched a new record player, the PO-80 Record Factory, complete with a cute look, quirky colors, and something else: the ability to cut your own vinyl records at home on top of being able to play them. Oh, and it all costs just $149.

If that sounds complicated, it's not, as all you'll need is a USB power source as well as a 3.5mm input from an audio device of your choosing. Though, there are some key limitations here. You're limited to mono, and you're not going to be cutting more than a single with a B-side with the Record Factory.

The Record Factory comes with blank five-inch records (and sleeves) that each allows for around four minutes of audio on each side, playing at 33RPM. You'll be able to get three minutes out of each side at 45RPM, though.

Of course, you shouldn't expect super high-end audio quality out of your own DIY records. Teenage Engineering is framing this drawback in terms of advertising the Record Factory for those interested in cutting their own low-fi music, which is undoubtedly clever.

The relatively hazy, well, low-fi sound to the vinyl you make yourself will no doubt make more sense with genuine low-fi music, but in any case, don't expect the moon in terms of super crisp, clear vinyl. However, Teenage Engineering does offer a mastering tool to help you get the most out of your own vinyl.

Plus, the PO-80 Record Factory is built to be assembled by customers, so you'll get the full DIY experience from building your own record factory to making your own vinyl and even mastering your own music.

In terms of record-playing skills, the Record Factory does also come with an adaptor for playing 7-inch records. Plus, the Record Factory comes with built-in speakers for that old-school feel. All of this will cost you $149 without shipping, which probably won't break the bank, but unfortunately, at the time of writing, the PO-80 Record Factory is completely sold out.

Though, you can sign up to be notified when more are in stock. There are also a number of related devices that Teenage Engineering also makes and sells, from record bags to cutting heads to blank record packs and much more. If interested, check out the company's website.

