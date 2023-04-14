Technics' new integrated amplifier is the Swiss army knife of streamers

Japanese audio manufacturer Technics is bolstering its output of high-end hardware this year with the dual announcement of a brand-new streaming amplifier alongside an updated version of the SL-1500C direct drive turntable.

The new SU-GX70 amplifier will, says Technics, combine “the sonic genes of the acclaimed components collection with a wealth of connectivity options”. The new model is a landmark for the renowned audio manufacturer in that it will become the first Technics product to host an HDMI ARC port since the brand’s rebirth nearly a decade ago.

Designed with a minimalist aesthetic in black and silver finishes, the SU-GX70 promises to deliver reliably “crisp, clear and sparkling audio”, with the latest amp recruiting Panasonic’s expertise in video signal treatment combined with Technics’ proprietary full-digital amplification tech that the manufacturer hopes will provide a distortion-free audio experience.

Multiple platforms are supported, too. The SU-GX70 supports the Chromecast platform and has Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz, and Amazon Music HD integration. Wi-fi, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth connectivity also provide wireless networking, in addition to FM, DAB+ and internet radio access. There’s even support for MQA hi-res audio streaming, although the timing could have been better on that front…

In terms of physical connectivity options, the SU-GX70 includes three digital inputs and two line-level inputs, as well as USB-A and USB-B connections. A high-grade, low-noise phono stage for turntables with moving magnet cartridges is also integrated, which Technics promises will deliver “sublime audiophile performance with all the authentic warmth of vinyl.”

(Image credit: Technics)

That isn't the end of it, however. The sublime Technics SL-1500C turntable, a product we loved so much we dubbed it the best turntable for £750-£1000 at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022, is back with a new-look version for this year.

The new SL-1500C-W model will be daubed in “luxurious matte white”, adding some sleek style to an already superb piece of audio kit. The standard silver and black finishes will still be available alongside.

According to Frank Balzuweit, Senior Products Manager at Technics Europe, “From our experience with Limited Edition models, we have seen a high demand for additional colour versions of our designs, especially for turntables. Many clients look for stylish colour alternatives, reflecting the minimalistic design language of modern contemporary interiors.”

Happily, the white version comes equipped with everything that made the standard model such a favourite of ours, including its Ortofon 2M Red MM cartridge pre-mounted to the headshell, integrated phono stage, an automatic tonearm and an iron-coreless direct drive motor for crisp, detailed and musical sound.

The new white edition SL-1500C-W will cost £1099.99 RRP ($TBC / AU$TBC) and is available from May 2023 at authorised Technics retailers.

The Technics SU-GX70 will go on sale a little later in June 2023, priced at £1,699.99 ($TBC / AU$TBC).

