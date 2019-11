The new model has seven inputs – four line-level, a moving magnet phono in and two tape loops – plus a microphone input with its own level control on the front panel.

It delivers 2x50W, has two sets of speaker outputs, and tone and balance controls with a source direct bypass switch.

The amplifier comes complete with a TEAC 'UR' system remote handset, which can also control other separates in the company's range, and is available now.



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook