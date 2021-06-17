TCL releases a range of affordable, Roku-powered TVs in the UK

TCL and Roku have announced that they will be rolling out two ranges of HD and 4K UHD TVs in the UK. The new models will all be powered by the Roku OS and come in sizes ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch, with prices starting at £229.

Roku-powered TCL TVs are already available in the US and Canada, but up until now, Europe has only had the option of the Android OS with a TCL display.

At the higher end, the RP620K series has 4K UHD resolution and UHD upscaling for lower resolution content. It supports HDR, including HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, and can also process Dolby Atmos audio for an external Atmos-certified speaker. The RP620K range will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes priced at £349, £399, £449 and £549, respectively.

Meanwhile, the accessible RS520K range comes in 32-inch and 40-inch sizes. The larger has a full high-definition display (1080p image resolution) and is priced at £279, while the smaller is HD (720p), and costs £229.

Both ranges support HDR Pro, which uses 3D LUT technology to deliver HDR content in HDR10 and HLG, and offer an Auto Game Mode with a stated 15ms input lag time. All models can be controlled using Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants and offer external streaming via Apple AirPlay 2.

The Roku operating system offers one of the most comprehensive selections of streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, AppleTV+, NOW, BT Sport, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My 5. All the new TCL models will include Freeview Play and an integrated Freeview tuner for on-demand TV as well as the Roku channel with free movies and the recently launched Roku Originals content.

Speaking about the launch, Bernie Chen, TCL’s UK Country Manager, said: “The combination of our affordable premium TVs with Roku’s operating system offers consumers excellent picture quality and ease of use, alongside a huge variety of features and streaming channels.”

TCL's RP620K and RS520K Roku TVs will be available this month and be sold exclusively at Currys on launch. Customers who register their interest on the Currys website can receive a £20 discount voucher code.

MORE

Should you buy a TCL TV? Our verdict on TCL Roku TVs and more

Best Roku TVs and Roku stick deals

Read our Roku Stick Plus review