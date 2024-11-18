Impressive wireless earbuds with Sony-beating battery life crash to their lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

There are many solid pairs of wireless earbuds at their price point, but few match the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 when it comes to battery life. A very likeable pair of mid-range wireless buds that only made their debut back in March, the M100 can now be found at their lowest price ever of £119 ahead of Black Friday, and if you like long-lasting buds, they could be the pair for you.

The big sales day is officially on Friday November 29th, but we've already seen plenty of price drops in the build-up and Amazon Black Friday week actually runs from the 21st November to the 2nd December. This is one of the best wireless earbuds deals we've seen so far, and the biggest discount so far for the Melomania M100, making it well worth a look if you're in the market for some brand-new buds.

Best Cambridge Melomania M100 earbuds deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 was £169 now £119 at Amazon (save £50)

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 go big on battery life, offering a total of 52 hours when the charging case is accounted for. They sound clean, detailed and extremely balanced, with a host of decent features rounding things off nicely. Certainly some of the finer mid-range earbuds around today.

Previous lowest price £139

The Cambridge Audio M100 are an eminently likeable pair of wireless earbuds. While we just wanted a touch more dynamism and drive from the British-made in-ears, their clean, spacious sound will have huge appeal for everyone who likes to feel they're really digging out the details from their favourite tunes. This is a tricky price point to excel at, but thanks to that attractive sound profile and a good deal else besides, the M100 do a sterling job.

They're very well kitted out with features. The headline-grabber is noise cancelling, with ten hours offered from the buds with ANC on, 16 hours with it off and a whopping total of 52 with the charging case. This compares to only eight hours per charge on the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5.

Noise cancelling is effectively implemented (even if transparency mode could be improved), while multipoint connectivity and a gaming mode for low latency help you feel like you're getting your money's worth. With Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, there’s even support for aptX Lossless CD-quality streams, next-gen Auracast and the LC3 codec when they soon become available. Oh, and there's the small matter of having comedy legend Matt Berry doing the voice prompts.

If that's not enough, the M100 are comfy to wear thanks to their ample choice of five ear tip sizes, including silicone and foam options, with on-bud touch controls and a subtle, clean build making them all the more attractive. Their previous low price was £139 so the fact that another £20 has been shaved off is great news for everyone. Interested? Head over to Amazon to take advantage of this super saving.

