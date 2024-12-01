Suffering from terrible TV audio? I've found three cheap Black Friday soundbar deals that are actually worth your money

We go on about rubbish TV audio quite a lot here, and for good reason too. While super-slim OLEDs are stylish, the slender frames usually come at the cost of decent built-in speakers; unless we count the likes of the Philips OLED909 or Panasonic Z95A with their dedicated Dolby Atmos sound solutions. This isn't just an issue with OLED models, however, as many backlit sets are plagued with mediocre sound too.

This is why we often lean on the humble soundbar. More often than not, soundbars enhance the clarity, directionality and scale of your sound; and they do so in an easy plug-and-play fashion too. As it's Black Friday, the prices of soundbars are also plummeting, so now is a good time to spring for one if you've been suffering from poor audio quality for too long.

Admittedly, we gravitate towards the flagship Dolby Atmos soundbars as they tend to deliver the best sound and features, but we understand that not everyone requires a top-of-the-line 'bar. On the other hand, cheap soundbars can be hit or miss, so finding the models that are actually worth your hard-earned cash is easier said than done.

If you're looking for an affordable soundbar that's easy to set up and does its job of enhancing your TV's audio well, then you've come to the right place. I've selected three soundbars at three affordable price points that do just that, proving that you don't need to spend a lot to get a lot this Black Friday.

Under £100: Hisense

Hisense HS214 £99 £79 at Amazon (save £20)

Hisense's 65cm 'bar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music, and news), and a bundled universal remote is a great way to upgrade your TV sound while spending very little.

If you're looking for pure "bang for your buck" this Black Friday, then I've found the deal for you. The Hisense HS214 was already an affordable soundbar when it launched at £99, but it's an even better deal at £79. It's got excellent connectivity, including HDMI ARC which is great to see at this price, and there are even different sound modes that you can choose to best suit the content you're watching.

We awarded the Hisense HS214 four stars in our review, as it addressed two major flaws that we often find in TV audio systems. Considering its relatively small footprint, this Hisense delivers solid vocal projection and impressive bass. It's especially good at identifying and prioritising dialogue clarity, which is an important aspect of many cheap soundbars, and it does so without compromising on the delivery of surround effects.

At this price, the HS214 is an easy recommendation for those looking for a simple, cheap and effective soundbar to address their audio woes.

Read our full Hisense HS214 review

£100 to £200: Sonos Ray

Sonos Ray was £279 now £139 at Peter Tyson (save £140)

Sonos's most accessible soundbar is a convenient way of drastically upgrading your TV's sound. This bar features only an optical connection but if this isn't a dealbreaker, it makes up for any shortcomings with an energetic upbeat sound and the streaming smarts you would expect of a Sonos product.

A Sonos soundbar at such an affordable price is no common occurrence. The Ray is Sonos' entry-level 'bar that forgoes the likes of Dolby Atmos while still retaining many of the crucial Sonos staples such as wireless music streaming and multi-room compatibility.

At a hefty £140 discount, the plug-and-play Ray is as simple as it gets, simply plug the 'bar into your TV via the optical connection and you're away. Much like the above Hisense, highlights of the Ray include excellent vocal clarity and greatly improved audio projection. It does get extra brownie points, however, for its detailed high-end effects and wide soundstage.

You also get a more premium design and better smart functions with the Ray, so if you're looking for a more feature-rich soundbar, we recommend this step-up model.

Read our full Sonos Ray review

£200 to £300: Sony HT-S2000

Sony HT-S2000 £349 now £289 at Amazon (save £60)

If you're looking for a Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar that won't break the bank, this Sony model is one of our go-to choices. There are meatier-sounding bars with more features, but the HT-S2000 earned a five-star rating for good reason: it focuses on what's important – sound quality.

Read the full Sony HT-S2000 review

Onto the highest-end model on this list, the Sony HT-S2000 is the one to go for if you're looking to dabble in Dolby Atmos. It has an HDMI eARC connection to allow for immersive audio formats and offers five-star sound at a very affordable price point.

Discounted by £60 on Amazon, the HT-S2000 is a bargain at £289. Much like the other models on this list, it's an incredibly simple soundbar to set up; in fact, it doesn't even have wi-fi built-in, so music streaming is handled by Bluetooth. That might sound like a drawback, but it's refreshing to see Sony prioritise sound over half-baked smart features.

On the subject of sound, the S2000 sounds brilliant. We've seen soundbars that cost double the price of this falter in key aspects that the Sony nails. Dynamics are punchy and well-controlled, dialogue is crisp and detailed, and there is a clear sense of sonic direction when it comes to surround effects.

If you're after pure sonic performance and aren't precious about design or smart features, then this Sony is a winner for under £300.

Read our full Sony Ht-S2000 review

