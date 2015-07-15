The new disc releases will be launched on 16th September and will include two new featurettes.

"The Shadow of Spectre" looks at the history of the fictional Spectre organisation, while the second featurette called "The Story So Far" recaps and relives significant moments from the three previous Daniel Craig Bond films.

The new Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbooks will be available exclusively from Zavvi.

The set includes six films, all of which feature Spectre: From Russia With Love, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Diamonds Are Forever, For Your Eyes Only and Casino Royale. The Casino Royale steelbook features special artwork inspired by the films opening title sequence.

The James Bond Complete Collection on Blu-ray and DVD isn't quite as complete as it sounds, though. It features all 23 Bond films together in one box set, with a spare space for Spectre when it's released on Blu-ray (or DVD, depending on your preferred format).

The box set also includes a new 90-minute bonus documentary called "Everything or Nothing" which, according to the release, focuses on "the untold story of 007'". It also includes a pocket-sized poster book and digital copies of each film.

Pricing for the new special editions is still to be confirmed, but we'll update the story as soon as we get the information from MGM and Twentieth Century Fox.

