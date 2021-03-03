Soundbar deal: save £30 on the Roku Streambar for a limited time only

On the hunt for a cheap soundbar deal? You're in luck – Roku has just chopped £30 off the price of its all-in-one soundbar with 4K streaming smarts. Normally £129.99, the Roku Streambar has dropped to £99.99 at Amazon and a handful of other retailers.

In our review, we said the Roku Streambar delivered "direct, well-projected sound" and had a "great feature list". If you've got an older TV, it makes a lot of sense.

Roku Streambar deal

Roku Streambar streaming soundbar £ 130 £99.99 at Amazon

Roku's one-box streamer/soundbar solution connects to your TV via HDMI and at this price is a great way to level up your TV's sound and add a wealth of streaming services at the same time.View Deal

The Roku Streambar is billed as a "two-in-one entertainment upgrade that adds 4K HDR streaming and cinematic sound to any TV". Essentially, it's a streaming stick and soundbar combined, and at 35cm long and 6cm high it's small enough to fit under most TVs.

Under the sleek hood, there's a 1.9-in full-range quad driver setup, with two speakers angled forward and two angled outward for a more immersive sound experience.

You simply plug it into your TV's HDMI socket. It comes with a voice remote too, and Bluetooth – so you can also stream music from your phone to it.

The Roku TV platform offers access to several subscription services including, but not limited to, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, Spotify and Now TV. Roku also provides access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes courtesy of its (free) Roku Channel.

Fancy snapping up a Roku Streambar for a penny under £100? You can find the discount at Amazon and Currys PC World now (Argos is set to follow suit soon).

MORE:

Read our full Roku Streambar review

Read up on Apple TV vs Roku: which is the best TV streaming device?

See our guide on Amazon Fire TV vs Roku: which is better?