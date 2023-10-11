Sony's XM5 wireless headphones have dropped in price AGAIN in the Prime Day 2 sales

By Andy Madden
published

Personally, I think it's time to buy

Sony WH-1000XM5 in black on a red rucksack
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

There's never exactly been a bad time to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 since they arrived on the wireless headphones scene last spring.

But, I think now is the best time yet to take the plunge on Sony's flagship Bluetooth over-ears thanks to a fantastic price drop as part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. I'm just surprised that the deal seems to be getting better and better.

The silver version was £266 yesterday which was a new lowest-ever price but they have now dropped to an even lower price of £258 exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers (the black version is £263). I really think this is a fantastic saving that shouldn't be missed!

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380 now £258 (save £122)
If you are looking for a new premium pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, your auditioning should start here. The XM5 set the sonic benchmark at this price point and also have the specification and execution elsewhere to round out a complete portable package. The black finish is £263.

£315 @ Currys | £319 @ Sony | £339 at John Lewis

View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM5 launched at £380, but they have been available around or below £349 at various retailers for much of the year. Last Christmas they fell to around £275 – and that was the lowest price I'd ever seen attached to the XM5.

Until now, that is. This £258 Amazon deal price is a great saving on top and I'd recommend striking now while the headphones are still in stock. That's because it's likely that at 11:59pm tonight when Prime Day 2 ends, we could see them start to creep back up to and possibly past that £300 mark at least until Black Friday, that is...

The XM5 need no introduction really. Sony's flagship Bluetooth over-ear headphones are our go-to recommendation at the money and continue to impress us with their comfort levels, class-leading noise-cancelling and sensational music quality.

I've heard all the rivals at and around the money, from the Bose QuietComfort 45 to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and the Sonys are still the pair I'd go for given the choice (and this extra discount).

If you've had your heart set on the Sony XM5 headphones for a while now, I think now is as good a time as any to take the plunge. You might get a tiny bit extra off during Black Friday but I can't see any huge price drops on the horizon at least in the short-term.

MORE:

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023: the best tech deals in October's Prime sale

Sony's brilliant, affordable ANC headphones see further discount for Prime Day 2

Prime Day 2 isn't being kind to hi-fi – but two terrific Technics deals are the exceptions

Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.