Sony's XM5 wireless headphones have dropped in price AGAIN in the Prime Day 2 sales

There's never exactly been a bad time to buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 since they arrived on the wireless headphones scene last spring.

But, I think now is the best time yet to take the plunge on Sony's flagship Bluetooth over-ears thanks to a fantastic price drop as part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. I'm just surprised that the deal seems to be getting better and better.

The silver version was £266 yesterday which was a new lowest-ever price but they have now dropped to an even lower price of £258 exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers (the black version is £263). I really think this is a fantastic saving that shouldn't be missed!

See our expert picks of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days tech deals

The Sony WH-1000XM5 launched at £380, but they have been available around or below £349 at various retailers for much of the year. Last Christmas they fell to around £275 – and that was the lowest price I'd ever seen attached to the XM5.

Until now, that is. This £258 Amazon deal price is a great saving on top and I'd recommend striking now while the headphones are still in stock. That's because it's likely that at 11:59pm tonight when Prime Day 2 ends, we could see them start to creep back up to and possibly past that £300 mark at least until Black Friday, that is...

The XM5 need no introduction really. Sony's flagship Bluetooth over-ear headphones are our go-to recommendation at the money and continue to impress us with their comfort levels, class-leading noise-cancelling and sensational music quality.

I've heard all the rivals at and around the money, from the Bose QuietComfort 45 to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and the Sonys are still the pair I'd go for given the choice (and this extra discount).

If you've had your heart set on the Sony XM5 headphones for a while now, I think now is as good a time as any to take the plunge. You might get a tiny bit extra off during Black Friday but I can't see any huge price drops on the horizon at least in the short-term.

