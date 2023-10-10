Sony's brilliant, affordable ANC headphones are heavily discounted as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is here, and it's already brought with it some colossal discounts on some superb audio gear. As part of the sizzling sales event, Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony WH-CH720N, a brilliant five-star wireless over-ear cans we recently tested.

We'd recommend these Sony headphones to any buyer on the hunt for a superb set of wireless cans that provide great noise cancelling and punchy sound on a tight budget. They're fun, they're feature-laden, and, now more than ever, they won't leave you feeling like a large dent has been made in your bank account.

That price really is excellent considering the fact that the CH720N only came out a few months ago, meaning it's probably the first real discount the model has enjoyed thus far. Tested at £99, a serious drop in price to £79 at Amazon (across three finishes too) represents a significant saving.

You'll need to be quick though, as Amazon's massive deals event will likely be drawing in bargain-hungry consumers all seeking out discounts on massive brands. With Sony very much in that camp, you might want to get moving...

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £79 at Amazon (save £20)

Sony's affordable over-ears are some of the best value cans you can pick up right now. If you want ANC and a

punchy, forward sound profile, these are the headphones for you.

Read our Sony WH-CH720N review

The Sony WH-CH720N are the thinking man's choice if you're after a pair of reliable, well-made and super-sounding over-ear headphones that give you decent ANC without excessive expenditure. Released as a step up from the ultra-budget-but-brilliant Sony WH-CH520, the CH720N are a lot of headphone for a small outlay.

The CH720N have delivered exactly what Sony intended. For under £100, they’re a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of enthusiastic bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price end of the wireless headphone market.

That £20 drop in price represents a significant saving, too, pushing what was already a very reasonable retail price down by 20%. For those of us who want our pennies to really go the distance, you can't go far wrong with the CH720N.

This discount certainly won't be around for long, though, as this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days only lasts two days before prices potentially rise again to pre-sale levels. The quicker you act the more you save!

