Sony's A80K could be the perfect Prime Day TV deal for PS5 gamers

Gamers, don't you want a big, responsive OLED TV you can use to showcase all the skills of your PS5? And wouldn't you prefer to not ante up your life savings for the pleasure? Well, thanks to the Prime Day sales, you're in luck, as Sony's 65-inch 4K/HDR A80K OLED is now on sale for a meaty $600 off (opens in new tab).

We haven't reviewed the A80K yet, but we at What Hi-Fi? has been fans of many a Sony OLED, and this particular set comes with 4K/120Hz, HDR, VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1, and even a set of PS5-exclusive features, so if you're a gamer looking for a new set, check out this Prime Day TV deal.

Sony A80K Prime Day TV deal

(opens in new tab) Sony A80K 65-inch 4K OLED: $2299 $1698 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Sony OLED packs in a ton of great features for gamers, including (but not limited to) 4K, 120Hz, HDR, VRR, ALLM, HDMI 2.1, and even Sony Bravia exclusive features for PS5, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.

Sony has been a big name in high-end TVs for, well, forever, and while we haven't tested the A80K ourselves just yet, this set doesn't look to be an outlier, either, especially for gamers. For starters, you get all your essential tech, like 4K/120Hz support, VRR, and ALLM which are enough for any next-gen console to take full advantage of the hardware on offer.

Then, you'll also get HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, too. Plus, if that wasn't enough, Sony also has a pair of PS5-exclusive features on the A80K that include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch. Auto HDR, as you might expect, automatically applies HDR to games, while Picture Switch automatically changes your TV's picture mode depending on what's onscreen.

Lastly, Sony notes that the A80K comes with a blazing fast 8.5ms response time, which would be great for gamers. Of course, we'll have to test this set ourselves to confirm that number. This isn't just a gaming OLED, though, as it's also a Google TV smart set that supports both Google Assistant and Alexa, so you won't have any trouble streaming content to the A80K or using voice control.

At $600 off, the Sony A80K looks to have everything you'd want out of an OLED set in 2022, particularly if you're looking for a new TV for your PS5. If you need a large, responsive set that can also handle streaming whatever content you can think up to watch, check out this Sony A80K OLED Prime Day deal.

