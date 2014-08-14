The "Album of the Day" app is now available on iPhone and iPod Touch and has been designed to give music fans the chance to purchase their favourite artists' albums in limited-time flash sales and at an "affordable price".

Among the app's features is Daily Offers, where a new album is "promoted" every 24 hours and can be bought at a discounted price until the next album comes on offer. Some discounts are up to 70 per cent off.

You'll also have a chance to make the purchase through your iTunes account and download any of the albums direct to iTunes, as well as using the Community feature to connect with friends through social networks.

The initial line-up of artists available on the Album of the Day app includes Kings of Leon; Sade; Bob Dylan; One Direction; Justin Timberlake; and Bruce Springsteen, with acts and albums spanning an array of genres.

Sony Music Commercial Group vice president of marketing Phil Savill said: "Sony Music remains committed to making the consumer experience as easy and enjoyable as possible for [music fans], wherever and whenever they choose.

"The Album of the Day app offers a great new deal on a featured album every day by well known artists, giving fans the opportunity to download their favourite music directly from the app."

