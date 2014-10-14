While it's fair to say there's been an explosion of soundbars and soundbases in 2014, nothing quite beats the explosions dealt out by a dedicated surround sound set up. And it's a home cinema amplifier that provides the brains and brawn of any multi-channel system.

2014 sees us award a trio of worthy models, beginning with the Yamaha RX-V377 (£250). If you're looking for a leg-up into the world of surround sound, the Yamaha is a stunning entry-level option; the RX-V377 is outstanding value for money.

Jump to the other end of the price spectrum and we've got a home cinema amp that can really get your sofa shaking. The Pioneer SC-LX58 (£1400) is our top pick for premium home cinema systems, offering a fantastic blend of performance and features.

Wedged between the two is a machine that has proved itself a cut above the rest. There's no shortage of rivals at £500, and the Sony STR-DN1050 has proved its worth by fending off all comers and raising the bar for what we've come to expect at this price point.

For the full low-down on what makes these products so special, and to find out which one we've crowned Product Of The Year, head over to the best Home Cinema Amplifiers category on our dedicated Awards 2014 microsite...

