The latest Gingerbread 2.3 Android OS of course means you can access the Android Market and its 250,000 apps, too.

Sony Ericsson is keeping quiet on exact pricing but our press contact told us: "We want the phone to help bring Android to a wider audience so the pricing will have to reflect this. We expect it to launch with a price around the lower to middle range bracket.”



The phone will be available in selected markets from Q4 2011.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.