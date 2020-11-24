Sony Black Friday deal: save nearly £200 on this Award-winning record player

The Sony PS-HX500 shot right to the top of our wishlist when we tested it a few years ago, and this nearly £200 Black Friday discount from Sevenoaks should put it firmly on your own.

We're still yet to hear a better-sounding vinyl-ripping deck, either in terms of the files it creates or its performance as a traditional turntable, and gave it What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2017 and 2018 to prove our affection.

Sony PS-HX500 record player £449 £269 at Sevenoaks

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available with a solid saving at Sevenoaks.View Deal

Equipped with an internal analogue-to-digital converter and USB type-B output, the PS-HX500 simply hooks up to your laptop or computer’s USB input and, via Sony’s Mac- and Windows-friendly High Res Audio Recorder software, records the vinyl either as a WAV (up to 24-bit/192kHz) or DSD (5.6MHz) file.

The process is simple enough too: just choose your desired format, hit ‘record’ when the vinyl starts playing, ‘stop’ when it’s finished and you have a hi-res song. And, of course, you can split recordings into individual tracks too.

Most important, though, is this Sony's energetic and innately musical presentation, exposing all the life in a recording for a performance that impresses even if you only want to use it as a traditional record player.

We loved the PS-HX500 when we tested it at £450, so our recommendation is only further strengthened by this current £269 price tag.

