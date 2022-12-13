Sonos TruePlay finally works on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro

You can finally tune your Sonos speakers' equaliser settings using your iPhone 14 or 14 Pro. Sonos TruePlay has been available on a wide and varied range of phones since it launched in 2015 but has only just come to Apple's newest iPhones, a full three months after they launched.

The feature was spotted by an eagle-eyed reader of 9to5Mac. Sonos' support page (opens in new tab), ahem, supports this – it says all fully supported iOS and iPadOS devices are supported, apart from some exceptions. The iPhone 14 range isn't listed as among the exceptions.

The feature might be rolling out by region though, so you might have to wait for it to trickle down to your locale. We have contacted Sonos for clarification, though.

The Sonos Roam and Move – Sonos' portable speakers – have automatic TruePlay, which doesn't require any extra hardware. But the rest of its speakers need an external device in order to calibrate. TruePlay analyses your surroundings and adjusts the audio output accordingly, so no matter where you place the speaker, you'll get the best performance.

And if you think iPhone 14 owners have had a long wait for TruePlay, spare a thought for those on Android – the feature still isn't available on Google's mobile operating system.

