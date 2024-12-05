Sonos takes the next step in developing its Apple TV 4K rival with a new TV operating system

Just when you thought there were enough TV operating systems on the market, a new one gets announced. Ventura OS, backed by The Trade Desk which happens to be a technology marketing conglomerate and one of the largest publicly traded companies in the industry, has officially been announced with a few major partners already signing on.

This operating system is supposedly built around ads; we know how that sounds, but advertising is also prevalent in other TV software platforms including webOS and Fire TV OS. The Trade Desk emphasises a user experience that delivers "better cross-platform content discovery, personalization, subscription management, and potentially fewer (more relevant) ads", so we hope that the importance of ads doesn't subtract from the user experience.

It's already attracted high-profile partners such as Paramount, Disney and Tubi, who are reportedly exploring the potential of the new platform. However, there is one particular partner that's caught our eye.

Home audio and AV brand Sonos have signed on as a partner for this new TV OS, hinting towards the much-rumoured Sonos media streamer. Speculation of Sonos developing its own Apple TV 4K rival began circulating in 2023, though we're presuming that issues surrounding the app – which Sonos has recognised itself – might have pushed production back slightly.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence says that Sonos is looking forward "to exploring the integration of premium audio and video with The Trade Desk and the Ventura OS.” While the audio aspect shouldn't come as a surprise, it's the mention of video that's caught our eye.

Only time will tell if this supposed Sonos set-top box will become a reality, however, we can't think of many other reasons why Sonos would be looking to partner with a TV operating system.

MORE:

