Sonos' smallest speaker is at the cheapest price we've seen all year with 25% off for Black Friday

Sonos's smallest, most portable speaker, the Sonos Roam, is enjoying a serious chunk off its retail price thanks to this Black Friday discount. It may be the company's smallest Blueutooth speaker, but it's enjoying a rather large discount of £45 off at Sonos.com and Amazon, taking the new savings price down to just £134 at its lowest point. That's a significant 25 per cent off while stocks last.

The Roam SL, meanwhile (the same as the standard Roam but with no voice control) is even cheaper, dropping from £159 to just £119, a saving of £40 thanks to an equally generous 25 per cent discount.

This is the lowest price for the original Roam we've seen all year. It has previously been available for even lower: according to price comparison site camelcamelcamel.com, it was available for £124 late last year, but prices have gone back up since, so if you didn't manage to nab a Roam last year, this saving is your best bet. The Roam SL, however, is at its cheapest ever price at £119, which is an excellent entry point into the world of Sono. This 25 per cent discount for both models on Sonos.com is a tempting offer, so maybe don't delay thinking that Sonos is waiting to drop its prices even lower as Black Friday looms closer.

The best Sonos Roam and Roam SL deals

Sonos Roam SL was £159 now £119 at Amazon (save £40)

Essentially the same as the standard Roam model but without any voice control and with a 25 per cent lowered price tag to match, the Roam SL is a smart investment for anyone looking to get a very low price on Sonos' most portable model. Both colours discounted.



Sonos has a veritable host of speakers in its current stable, ranging from the semi-portable Sonos Move 2 to the Award-winning spatial audio master, the Era 300. The Roam, meanwhile, is the smallest and most portable model put out by the multi-room masters, but it's by no means the family's black sheep.

Compact, sturdy and extremely well made, the Roam is at its happiest when taking on the Great Outdoors (or the confines of your back garden). It's robustly made and has a strong IP67 rating (you can submerge it in water completely and it is fully dust resistant), while a fully charged battery will furnish you with 10 hours of playback at a time. Bluetooth pairing is easily made, but you do get access to more features when connected to a wi-fi network. Better yet, you get access to the excellent Sonos app and the wider Sonos ecosystem which, as you'll know if you've used them, are truly the best in the business.

Additionally, the Roam and Roam SL speakers boast the sort of sturdy, weighty sound that belies the speakers' slender frame. Bold, confident and full of oomph, this is the sort of sonic presentation you need from a speaker designed to take on the challenges of outdoor use.

Whether you want to spend a bit more for the voice control-enabled version or really be a savvy consumer with the cheaper SL model, a 25 per cent discount really makes either version of the Roam a viable proposition as Christmas approaches. Stocking fillers, anyone?

MORE:

Here are the best early Black Friday Sonos deals

Our pick of the best hi-fi and audio deals

Check out our original Sonos Roam review