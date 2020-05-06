Sonos S2 release date confirmed as 8th June

Sonos has announced that it's somewhat controversial new S2 platform will launch on 8th June.

Why controversial? S2 is a new app and operating system for the Sonos ecosystem, but some older Sonos devices will not be able to download it. These devices will effectively be left behind: they'll continue to work as they have previously, but will be locked out of future system and feature updates.

Owners of systems consisting entirely of products that are compatible with S2 will be prompted to update their devices and download the new app on 8th June, while those who have a mix of compatible and incompatible Sonos products will have to choose between keeping everything on the existing software or splitting their system in two.

Sonos says S2 is necessary so that the company can add more advanced features and products in the future, with higher bandwidth audio high on the agenda. In fact, Sonos has also today announced the Sonos Arc soundbar, which takes advantage of this new bandwidth in order to deliver Dolby Atmos 3D audio.

The Arc - along with the also freshly announced Five (essentially a mildly updated Play:5) and third-generation Sub - will run exclusively on the S2 platform.

