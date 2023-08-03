Sonos Move 2 leak reveals stereo sound, September release

Sonos' next Bluetooth speaker should launch next month, according to a report, and it looks like a significant upgrade on its predecessor.

The Verge claims the Sonos Move 2 is set to arrive at the end of September, and even has a leaked press photo to back it up (see above). The site has leaked numerous Sonos speakers recently, including the Era 300 and Era 100.

While it should look much like the Sonos Move, the portable Move 2 will have true stereo sound thanks to its dual angled tweeters. (The original Move only had one.) Battery life has been given a significant boost, now standing at 24 hours compared to the original's 10. The speaker will also use less power when on standby, so will need recharging less frequently. And the battery is once again replaceable, extending the lifespan of the product.

The controls are also new, and will look familiar to anyone who's seen the Era speakers, including the dedicated volume slider.

It gains a feature from the Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker, which launched after the original Move. This is the ability to play tunes via Bluetooth from a device across your whole Sonos multi-room system. The original Move couldn't do this, as it couldn't use Bluetooth and wi-fi at the same time.

Like the Era speakers, the Move 2 will support line-in playback through its USB-C port, as long as you buy an adapter. This means you could hook it up to a turntable. It can also charge your mobile device from the same port, much like the JBL Charge 5.

Sonos has made some smaller tweaks, too. The base station now has a detachable power adapter (the original was hard-wired), and a switch on the back disables the voice assistant microphones. There's still no Google Assistant, but you can use Amazon Alexa or Sonos Voice Assistant.

Other than that, a lot looks the same as the original Move, including the bulky design (but it's meant as a speaker you take outside into the back garden or maybe to a BBQ, rather than one you sling in your bag to always be with you). Automatic Trueplay adjusts the sound depending on its surroundings, and the speaker retains the original's IP56 water- and dust-resistance and shock absorbent materials to protect it in case of a fall.

It comes in a new olive colour (pictured) as well as the standard back and white. It's said to cost $449 (other prices TBC), which is $50 more than its predecessor.

If true, these improvements will be very welcome and could help the Move 2 improve on the original's four-star review. We'll bring you official news as soon as we get it.

