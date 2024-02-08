Sonos headphones here by September? CEO confirms "highly anticipated" new product

Rumblings have re-emerged suggesting Sonos will release a pair of over-ear headphones to rival AirPods Max after the firm confirmed it will expand its range of products in Q3 this year.

CEO Patrick Spence confirmed the company would be entering a new product category while discussing financial outcomes and goals during the 'Sonos First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call'.

Spence said, "We are at the onset of a multiyear product cycle as we harvest the benefits of our investments to enter new categories and launch new products, starting with the one we will be announcing and shipping in Q3."

Could this be the highly anticipated Sonos headphones? We're already anticipating a few products from the brand, such as the second-generation Arc soundbar and a set-top box, but the Sonos headphones have been hotly rumoured for several years now.

In terms of specifications or anything of this sort, we know next to nothing yet. A patent emerged in September 2020 which appears to show two over-ear, wireless designs. Sonos also took a controlling stake in Glasgow-based RHA Audio (recently renamed Origin North Ltd.) which is an in-ear specialist. Could this suggest Sonos is also planning to release in-ear headphones?

A recent Bloomberg report suggests the headphones could retail for around $400 to $500 (around £350, AU$650). This price point puts them up against serious competition in the form of the five-star Sony WH-1000XM5, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, and Apple AirPods Max. It would be quite an achievement for the company to seriously rival these models on its first foray into the headphones market.

This release would mark another step outside of the usual multi-room speakers and systems that Sonos is famous for. The company has previously branched out with subwoofers and Dolby Atmos soundbars in recent years and has a great track record, so it wouldn't be a surprise if its headphones entered the market successfully as well.

During the conference call, Spence also spoke about the ongoing partnership between Sonos and Sonance, with the duo recently announcing an 8-inch in-ceiling speaker. He said, "We designed this in direct response to the needs of our customers and their installers who asked for more size, options and flexibility during installation. This product will be available in spring 2024 for $999 per pair."

We're looking forward to finding out more concrete information about the launch, stay tuned for more.

