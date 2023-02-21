Sonos Era 300 and 100 images and prices leak: Bluetooth comes to Sonos home speakers

We've previously brought you rumours of Sonos's next speakers, but now we have official-looking images and rumoured prices to go with the conjecture and hearsay.

Pictured above is the Sonos Era 300. Its unusual shape is intended to showcase spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, with six drivers projecting sound forward, left, right, and up. It will reportedly be priced around $450 (about £370, AU$650).

This info comes from The Verge (opens in new tab), which has spoken to several people familiar with Sonos' plans.

That price would make it less expensive than the flagship Sonos Five, which suggests the Five will remain as part of Sonos' offering, but more expensive than Apple's spatial audio smart speaker, HomePod 2 (£299 / $299 / AU$479).

The Sonos Era 100 will reportedly be a smaller, less powerful proposition, with a mooted price of $250 (about £200, AU$360). That could see it take the place of the existing Sonos One ($219 / £199 / AU$319)

Both speakers are said to launch at the end of March, and will offer features not seen in previous Sonos home speakers.

(Image credit: Sonos / The Verge)

Bluetooth will reportedly come as standard, letting you play audio wirelessly on the speaker from your mobile device or computer. Previously, Bluetooth has only been seen on Sonos' portable speakers the Move and Roam.

And both the Era 300 and 100 will have USB-C line-in, meaning you can physically connect external music sources like a turntable to both speakers. You can see this in action in the image of the Sonos Era 100 above.

These additions will make the new devices more versatile, and provide some differentiation from the smart speakers offered by Apple and Google, which lack physical ports.

As well as being used for music, the Era 300 and 100 can pair with the Sonos Arc or Beam Gen 2 soundbars to work as part of a home cinema system.

While the Era 300 is built to showcase spatial audio, Sonos is reportedly yet to ink an agreement to allow Apple Music Spatial Audio tracks on the device (this could change by the time the speaker launches). But according to The Verge, it will be set up to handle spatial audio tracks from Amazon Music Unlimited.

The Era 100 reportedly won't work with spatial audio tracks and doesn't have upwards-firing drivers. It'll effectively be a more powerful Sonos One, with a new second tweeter for true stereo sound and a bigger mid-woofer for greater bass.

Both speakers are also said to support Trueplay tuning on Android phones, but with the speakers themselves performing the room analysis in order to optimise the sound (on iOS, the phone handles this part).

None of this is confirmed yet, though the marketing materials in The Verge's report do look legit. We'll bring you official word as soon as we get it.

MORE:

Opinion: The Sonos Era may pursue spatial audio, but I hope it's good news for hi-res too

Which Sonos speaker should you buy? Find out here

What's next for Sonos? All the rumours around Sonos wireless headphones