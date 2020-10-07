Sonos dominates the soundbar category at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020

There’s a slight feeling of déjà vu in the soundbars category of the What Hi-Fi? Awards this year, with the return of three winners from last year.

But Sonos has solidified its standing as the manufacturer to beat with not one but two winners in this category. Its soundbars continue to deliver ease of use, smart features and excellent sound quality.

The Sonos Beam was our soundbar Product of the Year last year, and its blend of value and performance puts it in pole position for a repeat performance in 2020.

Although the Sonos Arc might have other ideas. This pricier model launched back in May and made an immediate impact. It’s Sonos’ first Dolby Atmos soundbar and performs above and beyond anything we’ve heard at the money over the course of this year. It’s simple to set up, sounds superb, and delivers immersive Dolby Atmos audio for a very reasonable price.

But if you want a new soundbar in 2020, it’s not all about Sonos. Those in the market for a talented entry-level model need look no further than the brilliant Yamaha YAS-207. There aren't many rivals at this level that come even close to matching its entertaining character. And this makes it the 207’s fourth What Hi-Fi? Award on the trot – quite an achievement.

At the other end of the price spectrum, there’s the breathtaking Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar. A big, hefty soundbar with the sound quality to match, the Ambeo conjures up convincing surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio without having to cram your living room with speakers.

Don't forget to tune into What Hi-Fi? on 5th November, when we'll be announcing our Product of the Year winners in each category, plus a few more special Awards.

MORE: See all 111 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winners