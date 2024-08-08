Sonos delays two new product launches to focus on app fix

Sonos has said it is delaying two new hardware releases while it focuses all its resources on fixing the problems of the redesigned Sonos app.

On an earnings call, where CEO Patrick Spence reported a year-on-year revenue growth for Q3 that narrowly exceeded expectations, he also acknowledged the ongoing issues that have “overshadowed” that success, reports The Verge.

“I will not rest until we’re in a position where we’ve addressed the issues and have customers raving about Sonos again,” he said. “This means delaying the two major new product releases we had planned for Q4 until our app experience meets the level of quality that we, our customers, and our partners expect from Sonos.”

While he didn’t say what those products would be, one is likely to be its new flagship soundbar, codenamed Lasso, that was leaked earlier this year.

Spence did offer some ideas as to what had caused the issues, saying his “push for speed backfired” and that despite testing, the bugs and issues in the app only became apparent as the new software rolled out to more and more users.

While he acknowledges that “far too many” of Sonos’ customers are currently having a user experience that is “worse than what they previously had”, he did stand by the decision to overhaul the app when they did, saying that the new modular developer platform and modern programming languages it is based on will allow them to drive “more innovation faster”.

He's even enlisted Nick Millington, the original software architect of the Sonos experience, to do “whatever it takes to address the issues” with the app, with updates now promised every two weeks until the problems are resolved. The company has said that some issues may not be solved until the autumn, but users can now at least expect regular updates and a commitment to move forward.

Spence even hinted that there may be some discounts coming to products over the next few months and into 2025, to keep current customers sweet and encourage new users to jump aboard.

We'll keep you up to date with all the new app improvements as they land – don't forget one arrived earlier this week that's a must for Sonos Ace owners.

