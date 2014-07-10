The addition of SoundCloud, which hosts of millions of tracks, mixes and podcasts from new and established artists, has been much requested by Sonos users and is available now in beta via the 'more music' section in Sonos.

Sonos heralded 2014 as the "year of apps" following a big update to its own controller app earlier this year, which brought a new, 'Universal Search' alongside a refreshed design.

SoundCloud claims 12 hours of music and audio is uploaded every minute, with the service having replaced the likes of MySpace when it comes to unknown artists showcasing their music, and music fans finding new artists and tracks. SoundCloud is accessible in the web browser as well as via a free app.

SoundCloud joins Google Play Music, Hype.fm, Spotify, Qobuz and a host of other music services now available on Sonos.

