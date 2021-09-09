Sky Go now lets you skip ads, while Sky Q has new voice control features

Sky Q's voice control feature has been expanded, offering you more control through the power of voice control.

For one, you can now switch apps using your voice. Say "Netflix" while watching iPlayer, say, and the streaming app will launch. You can jump between all sorts of apps too, from listening to music on Spotify, to binge-watching Loki on Disney+, to working out on Fiit.

The voice control works the same as before – just hold down the mic button and speak into it.

Saying "Home" will take you back to the Sky Q homepage, while saying "Watch 101" will take you to channel 101 in the TV guide (BBC One).

You can also now record what's on just by saying "Record", while "Audio described TV" will take you to a list of shows and films with audio description enabled. It seems like Sky would really like us all talking into our remote controls.

The Sky Go service has had a refresh too. Sky Sports Recap gives you access to highlights of a live sporting fixture during the match itself – ideal if you missed the start. And, having been limited to Sky Q, it's now available on the Sky Go iOS app. It's promised to be coming soon to Android and desktop devices, too.

Ad skipping is also now an option, letting you cut out those pesky ads, albeit only on some content. All Sky Go customers can also now download content for offline viewing (previously this was only for Sky Go Extra and Sky Q Multiscreen subscribers), and you can now stream on at least two screens instead of one, regardless of your subscription. These updates are live now. Happy watching!

MORE:

Our pick of the best streaming services for TV and movies

Save big with the best TV deals around right now

These are 22 of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video