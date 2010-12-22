This means iPad users with a Sky+ or Sky+ HD set-top box can search for and record their favourite programmes wherever they are in the world.

The app includes a 'highlights showcase' section where customers can find the top programmes of the day on Sky TV – whether it's a film premiere, a big sporting event or the latest drama.

iPad users get access to Sky's seven-day EPG (electronic programme guide), where they can browse listings by time, day, genre, programme name or specifically HD broadcasts.

The app also works with the Sky Mobile TV app for iPad which offers live access to all Sky Sports channels as well as Sky News. Customers who have both apps downloaded can click through to Sky TV directly from the Sky+ app and access any of the app's live content.

The Sky+ app is available free from the App Store on iPad or at www.itunes.com/appstore/

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook