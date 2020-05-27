Skullcandy's new range of budget wireless earbuds includes Tile Bluetooth tracking

With a name like Skullcandy, you might expect dark, gothic styling, but at first glance, the Utah firm's new four-strong range of wireless earbuds is a vision of summery yellow, sky blue and soft green.

The flagship pair is called Push Ultra (main picture) and features a moldable earhook design that doesn't look a million miles away from the Beats Powerbeats Pro. The headphones boast an IP67 rating (so they're dust and waterproof) and promise a total of 40 hours of battery life – six from the headphones and 34 from the wireless charging case. There's quick USB-C charging, Skullcandy app support, manual controls on each earpiece and – here's an unusual feature – both earbuds contain Tile Bluetooth finding technology in case you ever misplace one.

The Skullcandy Push Ultra earbuds are available now in 'energised yellow' with more colourways in the works, retailing for £120/$100 (approx. AU$150).

If your budget tops out at £110/$100 (approx. AU$150), or you're particularly after a 'toothbrush-head' design like the Apple AirPods, Skullcandy's next in line, the Indy Fuel, could be the earbuds for you. Here, you've got a more brand-savvy black design featuring skulls on the earpiece and charging case. The buds and wireless charging case should combine for a total of 30 hours of playtime, there's an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, Skullcandy app support, controls on each bud so they can be used solo, and there's the Tile technology built-in too.

If you like the design above, but you're not worried about wireless charging, Skullcandy's Indy Evo offering comes in either 'pure mint', 'chill gray', 'deep red', or black colourways, and is available for £90/$80 (around AU$120).

Finally, the Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds represent Skullcandy's most affordable design from the new range. You still get USB-C charging, a claimed 24-hour battery life, Tile Bluetooth tech, music, movie and podcast EQ modes and an IP55 rating for water, sweat and dust resistance. They're available now, for £60/$60 (approx. AU$90) in bleached blue, black or pure mint (pictured).

