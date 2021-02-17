Skullcandy launches cheap pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Working from home? Then you might be contemplating a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. There are plenty of premium options on the market, but the Skullcandy Hesh ANC, which launch today, are some of the cheapest.

Priced at £120, these wireless headphones offer 22 hours of battery life, active noise-cancelling and a built-in Tile Tracker – a Bluetooth-enabled chip – which can pinpoint the location of your headphones using your phone.

Bluetooth 5.0 is joined by a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, which will come in handy should the battery run dry. Not that you'll be twiddling your thumbs for very long; a 10-minute rapid charge returns three hours of playback.

The Hesh ANC are available in True Black from Skullcandy on 17th February, priced at £120 (they're already available in the States priced at $130).

Not sold on noise-cancelling? Skullcandy has you covered with its new Hesh Evo wireless headphones (£90/$100). They make up for their lack of noise-cancelling with 36 hours of battery life, a built-in Tile Tracker and the same rapid charge function. They're available in True Black and '92 Blue.

Prefer wireless earbuds to over-ears? The firm recently launched a pair of £99 noise- cancelling wireless earbuds.

