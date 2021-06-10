Sharp unveils 2021 4K TV range: 50-inch model for just £530

Sharp has announced its new 4K TV range just in time for the Euro 2020 kick off, and there are some seriously affordable big-screen options. Both the DL and DN ranges come with very slim bezels, the Android TV operating system, HDR tech and sound by Harman Kardon.

HDR10 and HLG formats of HDR come as standard, and the DN series TVs also have Dolby Vision on board. The DN sets also feature Sharp's Active Motion 600 technology, which sharpens up movement and reduces distortions, and 12-bit HDR colour coding to improve the smoothness of shading and reduce banding and colour disruptions common to standard non-HDR sources. The 65-inch model has a slim, full-aluminium body enhanced with a high brightness LCD/LED panel producing 400 nits output.

And there's plenty of audio tech to get your teeth into (or ears into, rather). As well as integrated speaker systems from sonic specialists Harman Kardon, there's Dolby Atmos tech onboard (though only on the DN models) to give 3D audio. The DN range also benefits from DTS Virtual:X post-processing tech, apparently improving clarity and ensuring better-quality high frequencies. Again, the 65-inch model gets a little extra – in this case, a 15W Harman Kardon sub to go with the 10W stereo speakers, making a 2.1 system.

The usual apps are present and correct, including Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer and Tidal. Google Chromecast tech lets you stream content from your mobile device or laptop to the big screen, and of course Google Assistant lets you control it just by speaking.

Unusually, the 50-inch models have more HDMI inputs than their 65-inch siblings (four compared to three). Go figure.

The entry-level 50-inch 50DL3KA costs £530, and the 50DN3KA (with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision) is £550. Stepping up in size, the 65-inch 65DL3KA is £730, and the 65DN3KA is £750.

They will all be available "this summer". So probably not in time for Euro 2020 after all. Ho hum. if you need a set for then, why not check out our list of best TVs?

MORE:

Check out the other best cheap TVs

Go big this year: best projectors

Find out how to set-up a home cinema in your garden