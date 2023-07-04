Sharp partners with high-end Devialet to produce a sumo-sonic portable Bluetooth speaker

Sharp is partnering with high-end audio manufacturer Devialet to launch a new portable Bluetooth speaker in a team-up that not many of us saw coming. The CP-LS100, colloquially known as the SumoBox, sports a large, weighty design, a removable battery pack and, according to Sharp, “a bass line that will hit you like a sumo wrestler”. There’s no indication that it comes fitted with its own loincloth, though.

The speaker itself features two 5cm (2-inch) tweeters and two 20cm (8-inch) woofers, outputting a claimed 120W of stereo sound. So how and why is Devialet involved? SumoBox is the first product to see Sharp partner with the French audio brand, using its patented Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology which, alongside an unvented closed box design, should facilitate the production of a “rich, detailed and powerful bass with minimal audible distortion”.

Connectivity comes courtesy of three inputs (2x TRS/XLR combo, one aux in) and Bluetooth 5.0, all of which support independent volume level control. If you’re looking to boost your sound even further, the SumoBox can be linked with another model via Duo Mode to provide True Wireless Stereo playback, or you can use wires to connect multiple speakers together in a daisy chain. Best of all, you can plug a keyboard, microphone or guitar in to use as a rocking portable amp wherever you go.

(Image credit: Sharp )

Battery life is a key consideration for customers seeking a new Bluetooth boombox, so the SumoBox’s uniquely removable and rechargeable Lithium-ion battery pack, providing up to 10 hours of playtime, could be a real bonus. Want to keep playing without interruptions? Quickly swap out the battery pack for another, or else connect to the mains supply to recharge and keep the music going.

Aesthetically, Sharp bills its SumoBox as being “functional and imposing” thanks to its industrial black steel grille design and hefty design. Silicone corner protectors are also included to protect the Box during transport and allow the speaker to be used as a monitor on its side. Additionally, three handles on the top and sides further facilitate the placement of the CP-LS100 in either upright or horizontal orientations, or when taking it into the garden.

In addition to the SumoBox, Sharp has announced the PS-949, AKA the XParty Street Beat for £269 / €279. With its LED wheel lights, strobe synchronisation and super-bass effect, the XParty is specially designed for rowdy raves and parties by the pool.

Priced at the top end of the market at £399 / €399, the new Sharp CP-LS100 SumoBox has a tall task if it wants to compete with the best Bluetooth speakers around. Both new Sharp speakers are available now from Euronics with Amazon availability incoming, and while neither will be launched in Australia, we're currently waiting on US prices and availability.

