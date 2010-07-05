The agreement creates the UK's largest network of independent specialist hi-fi/AV retailers, with more than 50 stores across the country.

The two will work together on purchasing and marketing, principally under the Sevenoaks Sound and Vision banner, and – depending on the success of that arrangement – the two companies plan a full merger.

The move follows the previous merger, in 2008, of Audio-T, Practical Hi-fi and Audio Excellence (see news story here).

The announcement of the plan says that 'For the future, we intend to capitalise on both the Sevenoaks Sound & Vision and Audio T names as well as our combined 50+ store coverage. This base of names and stores will give us a springboard for expansion.

'We will optimise the considerable advantages that the link is going to give us to improve choice and service to our customers which will, in turn, make our individual stores more successful and the jobs of their staff more secure.

'Both companies lead on knowledgeable staff, customer service, the retail experience and choice. We will be, by far and away, the largest audio visual independent for any customer who wants more than a box.'

Audio-T also runs the popular Bristol Sound and Vision and Manchester Sound and Vision shows, which Sevenoaks will now also support.

