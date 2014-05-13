When it comes to upgrading your smartphone, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which is the best handset that meets your needs. That's where Dutch designer Dave Hakkens comes in.

Hakkens is the man behind Phonebloks, a startup firm that's developing a modular smartphone – and you get to add the individual components to create the handset that is tailored to you.

It has now been confirmed that German firm Sennheiser is onboard, providing audio expertise to Phonebloks and offering its expertise when it comes to speech and audio transmission.

Sennheiser is among the first "supporters" to back Hakkens' idea, which has already been picked up by internet giant Google as part of its new Project Ara open hardware platform.

Hakkens said: "Sennheiser has the necessary technical excellence and also shares a corporate philosophy that places equal emphasis on sustainability.

"Its products are distinguished by first-class quality, durability and they also provide options for replacing individual components. This sustainability ethos is an essential part of our vision."

Sennheiser CEO Daniel Sennheiser added: "The innovative approach puts the end user at the very centre. Phonebloks has excited millions of global enthusiasts within a very short space of time.

"Drawing on our decades of expertise with premium segment audio products, we believe we can provide an ideal partnership for exciting concepts like Phonebloks."

by Pete Hayman

