Sennheiser Ambeo Mini leaks in full on multiple retailer sites

Sennheiser hasn't officially announced the Ambeo Mini yet, but that won't stop you from ordering one right now. Both Audio T and Hughes have listed the new pint-sized Ambeo soundbar in full, leaving nothing but the sound performance itself up to the imagination.

Using a combination of both listings, we can get a pretty complete picture of what this new Ambeo will offer, as well as what it will look like. Starting with Audio T, we get a full look at the compact soundbar in all its glory with various images of the soundbar on both a white background and set up with a TV and Sennheiser's Ambeo Sub. Overall, it bears a large resemblance to its bigger sibling, the Ambeo Soundbar Plus, but just a fair bit shorter and slightly scaled down.

Notably, there are no speaker grilles on the top panel of the device, with only touch controls for volume, mic muting Bluetooth, an Ambeo button and what looks to possibly be a source selection button if we had to make an educated guess. The microphones link to the automatic room calibration and Alexa built-in functionality mentioned in the product's specifications on the listing.

(Image credit: Audio T / Sennheiser )

Why is the fact that there are no speaker grilles on the top of the device a big deal then? Well, it confirms that this Ambeo won't have physical drivers providing the overhead sound portion of Dolby Atmos, meaning we'll likely see virtualised Atmos as seen on the Sonos Beam Gen 2. The listing does confirm, however, that the soundbar will supposedly create a 7.1.4 arrangement using phantom speakers, as well as stereo and 5.1 Ambeo upmixing, which in our experience with the other Sennheiser soundbars should mean a more spacious sound.

Swinging around to the rear of the soundbar, we have a power connector, a single HDMI eARC connector (with no additional HDMI passthrough), a USB connector and an unmarked circular button that we assume would be for pairing with the Ambeo Sub or perhaps for connecting to a wi-fi network. Audio T's listing also refers to wireless connectivity options, which include Bluetooth, wi-fi, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast.

(Image credit: Audio T / Sennheiser )

The Audio T listing also gives us some insight as to what audio formats will be supported on the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini. We've established that it can handle Dolby Atmos, but DTS:X, MPEG-H and Sony 360 Reality Audio are also supported.

Switching over to the Hughes product listing, we get specifics relating to the Soundbar Mini's dimensions. It measures in at (hwd) 6cm x 67cm x 11cm, making it a centimetre taller and deeper than the Sonos Beam Gen 2. It's also considerably smaller than the Sennheiser Ambeo Plus and about half the width of the gargantuan Ambeo Soundbar Max. Interestingly, the rest of the product page seems to refer to the Ambeo Soundbar Plus, suggesting that this page is likely a placeholder for now.

Finishing things off with the Audio T listing, it even shows a listing price of £699, which we can use (alongside some currency conversion magic) to determine that it should cost $890 in the States and AU$1349 in Australia – however, currency conversion can fluctuate so take this with a pinch of salt. The product page does say you can add the soundbar to your basket – however, there is no date to infer when it could possibly be released. Still, we reckon a launch can't be far off if retailers are preparing their sites already.

