Score 38% off Technics wireless earbuds with this unmissable Black Friday deal

Black Friday is kicking off all over the shop, but here's a headphone deal we think's worth considering: 38% off the Technics EAH-AZ70W true wireless earbuds.

We tested these comfortable earbuds at £240 ($250) but thanks to the Black Friday sales they're now only £149 at Amazon (UK) and $157 at WorldWideStereo (US).

UK: Technics EAH-AZ70W £240 UK: Technics EAH-AZ70W £240 £149 at Amazon (save £91)

Technics' first pair of wireless earbuds produce a punchy sound, are comfy to wear and offer solid noise-cancelling. Be quick and you can save £91 off both the Silver and Black finishes at Amazon UK.

US: Technics EAH-AZ70W $249 US: Technics EAH-AZ70W $249 $157 at WorldWideStereo (save $92)

US buyers can grab just as good a deal at WorldWideStereo. Save $92 on premium wireless earbuds that impress with punchy sound, good noise-cancelling and a comfortable design. Silver finish only.

The Technics EAH-AZ70W compete with rivals such as the Sony WF-1000XM4, Apple AirPods Pro and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. They're competitively priced and deliver effective noise-cancelling which can be tweaked through the Technics Audio Connect companion app.

Battery life is an equally competitive six hours with the charging case providing an extra 12 hours in total. They're IPX4 splash-resistant and feature built-in Alexa voice control.

The best part? They're entertaining to listen to, thanks to their punchy, energetic delivery. Under review, we were struck by their openness and gutsy bass.

At the full asking price, we didn't think the Technics EAH-AZ70W offered enough bang for buck, so awarded them a well-deserved four out of five. Now that you can pick them for £149 at Amazon and $157 at WorldWideStereo in the Black Friday sales, these wireless earbuds definitely deserve your attention.

MORE:

The very best Black Friday deals anywhere on the internet

The best Black Friday TV deals

And the best Black Friday headphones deals