Save £91 on the Sonos Play:5 wireless speaker at Amazon

OK, so we know that some new Sonos products are on the way but that doesn't mean that the existing range, and certainly the Play:5 speaker, should fall from favour.

The big boy of the excellent Sonos multi-room speaker range, the Play:5 pumps out serious volume and bags of bass, while offering the extensive list of multi-room features that has made Sonos so popular. And now you can save almost £100 on the original price. Bargain.

Sonos Play:5 speaker £499 £408 at Amazon

The Play:5 is a bit of a beast, capable of impressively loud - and good-quality - sound from a large wireless speaker. All the Sonos multi-room features are here of course and you can save almost £100 right now.View Deal

Now seems like a good time to get your home entertainment in order, so how about making a start on a wireless multi-room system? Sonos is just the job and remains one of the best wireless audio options on the market - so a deal on the Play:5 might be the perfect way to start, or upgrade your existing system.

MORE:

Which is the best Sonos speaker for you?

Sonos S2 update: everything you need to know

Sonos rumoured to launch Dolby Atmos soundbar very soon