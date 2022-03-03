Quick! Save £70 as Grado's wireless earbuds plummet in price at Amazon

Grado has a serious pedigree when it comes to headphones, turning out some of the best audiophile headphones we've tested. Its first pair of true wireless earbuds, the Grado GT220 are ideal for music and calls on the move and despite launching at £250, are currently down to only £179 at Amazon – that's a healthy 28 per cent off.

Grado GT220 wireless earbuds £250 £180 at Amazon (save £70)

Grado has channelled its considerable sonic expertise into true wireless earbuds and the result in the superb GT220. They offer detailed sound and good battery life. Now with a tasty 28% discount.

The Grado GT220 have a subtle and unassuming design, more concerned with comfort than looks. Weighing just 5g per earbud, they come with three sizes of ear tips in the box.

Compatible with both Siri on iPhones and Google Assistant on Android phones, there's one mic in each earbud, providing good call quality and voice assistant comprehension.

With Bluetooth aptX connectivity the overall sound quality is clear, detailed and completely direct. There’s an immediacy to the way they serve up the tune that sets them apart from the majority of their competitors. Battery life is good, too. You get six hours from the buds themselves plus an additional 30 hours from the charging case.

When you factor in the £70 discount at Amazon, the Grado GT220 are a tempting option for the more sonically discerning buyer.

