Save over £200 on a brilliant pair of affordable KEF bookshelf speakers

If you’re looking for a pair of stylish and capable bookshelf speakers to slot seamlessly into your home, then we’ve got something for you.

A pair of KEF’s Q350 speakers now cost £299 for Peter Tyson VIP members, down from their test price of £530. It’s also worth noting that signing up as a VIP is free and only takes a few seconds.

These speakers confidently earned a five-star review when they came in for testing, and we commended them for the levels of refinement and clarity in their performance.

It’s been a little while since they launched, however, the Q350 speakers are still an excellent performer and now sit at a more entry-level price point, making them a great option for anyone looking to upgrade without spending a fortune.

KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speaker Deal

KEF Q350 in Black was £530 now £299 at Peter Tyson (save £231)

These bookshelf speakers earned a five-star review and won a What Hi-Fi? Award winner previously, and now they’re cheaper than ever. If you’re looking for a transparent performance from a sleek design, this speaker deal might be the one for you.

Read the full KEF Q350 review

We tested the original KEF Q300 speakers back in 2011. When the Q350 model came along they impressed us enough to take home a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2018. We noted how nearly all aspects of the Q350 design had been refined for a more sophisticated performance and presentation. KEF achieved a sleek, minimal and beautiful speaker design.

Not only do they look great, but they're impressive sonically too. In our review, we commented on how the Q350 provided a level of clarity and subtlety that is hard to find, even at their former price. We applauded how well they dug up nuance in layered sounds and were surprised at how deep they went when handling thumping textured bass.

While the former Q300 model sounded thin across the treble, KEF remedied this with the Q350 speakers which have an enjoyably even sound across all frequencies. The extra cabinet volume also gives them the edge over some rivals when it comes to the scale of sound, which is huge with these KEFs.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We advise that you know the equipment you choose to use with these KEFs well, as they are transparent enough to show off everything your electronics are truly capable of – the good and the bad.

These speakers feature a 25mm vented aluminium dome tweeter in the centre of a 165mm aluminium mid/bass driver. It’s a single-point source configuration and helps the drivers integrate. This is assisted by KEF’s tangerine waveguide designed to distribute sound evenly.

KEF says that the Q350 model should be paired with an amplifier with a power output rated between 15-130W. When we reviewed these speakers, we recommended matching them with an amp like the Rega Brio, which has a claimed output of around 50W.

Head over to Peter Tyson and sign up as a VIP member for free to get your hands on a pair of Q350 speakers for £299.

MORE:

Read our full KEF Q350 review

Our guide to the best bookshelf speakers: top standmounts for every budget tested



And check out our advice on how to build the perfect hi-fi system