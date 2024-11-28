Save nearly £4000 on this dream home cinema setup we built using 3 Black Friday deals on award-winning products

Looking to create the ultimate home cinema experience, but don’t fancy paying full price? Then you’ll be pleased to hear that the team of home cinema experts at What Hi-Fi? has created a dream setup using stellar Black Friday deals on three award-winning products.

The system combines a Sony VPL-XW5000ES projector with an Arcam AVR31 receiver and Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 speaker package. The combined discount across all three adds up to an impressive £3857 saving on what you’d normally pay for the trio.

Specifically, Rewards Members can buy the Sony VPL-XW5000ES for £4399 at Sevenoaks Sound and vision, a massive £1600 discount on its standard £5999 price. If you're not a member, don't worry, all you have to do is sign up for a free account on the store's website.

The Arcam AVR31 currently sells for £3999 on Peter Tyson, a 3500 discount on its £5499 RRP. And finally the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 is available for £2039 at Sevenoaks, a £757 saving on its £2795 standard price.

Sony VPL-XW5000ES: was £5,999 now £4,399 at Sevenoaks We rated this 4K projector very highly for its impressive black levels and contrast, as well as its practical design. If you want an excellent home cinema experience, this is fantastic option.

All three products earned perfect five star ratings from our testers when we reviewed them and are current, or former, What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

The Sony VPL-XW5000ES won this year’s best projector £3000 -£10,000 award and remains the benchmark for quality in its class – to the point we use it as a primary comparison point when reviewing competing projectors in our dedicated viewing rooms.

For the money you get a compact, but brilliant laser projector capable of delivering stunningly detailed native 4K pictures with impressive black levels and contrast. Hence our reviewers’ conclusion: “Despite being Sony’s cheapest 4K laser projector, the XW5000ES still delivers gorgeously cinematic and detailed pictures.”

Backing it the Arcam AVR31 is a 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award winner and remains one of the best premium options for movie fans on the hunt for a no-compromise home cinema setup. The sleek unit comes with an intuitive colour display and all the perks of HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

But most importantly, when matched well it delivered a clean and open sound, that easily earned it a perfect five-star rating from our testers, who concluded: “the AVR31 is a rarified product, bringing together high-class sound and connectivity features in a sophisticated, premium amplifier.”

Speaking of matching, rounding out the system is the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 surround sound package. The package won a Product of the Year trophy at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 and is the best 5.1 setup you’ll get at this price. During tested we found it is capable of delivering brilliantly insightful, but dynamic sound that truly does justice to movies. Hence our conclusion:

“Truthfully, we had a sneaking suspicion that this package could be excellent based on our prior experience with the 606 S3 and 607 S3 stereo pairs. However, we’re still taken aback by how good this package sounds as a whole. Clear, detailed, rich and dynamic – this speaker system ticks all of our boxes.”

And that's why we think it’s the perfect fit with the Sony projector and Arcam AVR which combine to become an ideal option for any movie fan looking for the ultimate home setup.

