Save an impressive £500 on this "budget-friendly" 4K projector that can fit in your living room

We have been keeping a beady eye on the price of this four-star projector, and we think its most recent price drop is seriously worth considering.

The BenQ W2700 is down from £1499 to £999 at Richer Sounds. That's a very hefty saving of £500 which can't be ignored.

We rated this 4K projector highly for its versatility, as well as its impressive ability to handle HDR content. Even at its full retail price, this was a projector that wasn't made to break the bank. So if the price tag put you off before, maybe this deal could lure you back in.

One of the biggest pros of this projector is its build and design. Weighing 4.2kg and measuring just 38cm across, it's relatively light and means it can be placed without needing anything too hardcore to hold it in place. For example, you can ceiling mount it either upside down, for easy access to the control buttons, or the right way up.

Another stand-out feature is its top-quality picture, packed with colour and contrast. In our BenQ W2700 review, we said: "The multi-layered outfits of The Prestige are clear to make out even in the dingy Victorian lighting; overcoats on jackets on waistcoats all with their own visible fabrics in fur, wool and felt. Equally, the whites of the snows and mist of Nikola Tesla’s Colorado Springs retreat are defined enough to conjure the genuine sense of trepidation as Robert Angier searches out his ultimate illusion."

It doesn't quite capture TV-level deep blacks but greys, ranging from heavy charcoal to a dusty heather, are handled well and there is still enough difference in tone to pick out good detail in darker scenes.

There are two HDMI 2.0 sockets as well as a powered USB 3.0 port for high bitrate media reading and a separate 3.5mm audio-out jack. It even has built-in speakers which are decent but, realistically, you're going to want to use a dedicated sound system with this projector.

If you're on the hunt for a fun, affordable projector that won't break the bank, we think this BenQ W2700 deal at Richer Sounds could fit the bill.

