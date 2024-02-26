Save big on your first vinyl hi-fi system with this five-star Rega deal

The art of pairing hi-fi separates is something we enjoy and spend a lot of time on. However, there are times when a neat, simple package comes along and saves valuable time, money and effort.



Whether you're starting your first vinyl set-up or simply looking for a fresh option, the Rega System One is an excellent analogue solution. We reviewed this system a little while ago at £1200, giving it a five-star review for its excellent sound and features. Now, it's available for £999 at Sevenoaks – a nice £200 discount.

This Rega bundle includes former Award winners like the Planar 1 turntable and the io integrated amplifier. These are joined by a pair of Kyte loudspeakers, a mini remote, and speaker cables – everything you need to get set up and play vinyl records in no time!

Rega System One was £1199 now £999 (save £200)

The Rega System One is an excellent, complete package offering musical cohesion and dynamic expression in a way that many alternative systems struggle to replicate. Now available for £999 at Sevenoaks, it's a better deal than ever.

Using the two 3m Rega-specified multi-strand (56 per core) copper cables included, it's quick and easy to get the Rega System One set up and running.

The io amplifier runs at 30W per channel and features a 3.5mm headphone jack on the front, along with a volume dial and a button for cycling through the input sources.

The Planar 1 turntable features an on/off switch under the plinth and also offers a nice visual aid on the tonearm which helps line up the stylus with the record. It's also the first of Rega's entry-level record players to include a 24v synchronous AC motor with an aluminium pulley, which is said to offer low noise and better speed stability.

The pair of Kyte speakers included in the package are 2-way designs that we find to be unfussy when it comes to placement, performing well in a variety of positions. There's a lot of competition out there, but in this system, the speakers perform very well.



If you're a fledgling hi-fi enthusiast looking to get your hands on a very capable and enjoyable first system, or you're just looking for something different, the Rega System One is a great choice and is now available for less than ever – down to £999 at Sevenoaks.

