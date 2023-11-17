Save big on Q Acoustics speakers thanks to these early Black Friday deals

Is it time for a speaker upgrade? If so, take a look at the Q Acoustics M20 HD or 3020i speakers now on sale thanks to a slew of early Black Friday deals.

These Q Acoustics speakers earned five-stars from us in our M20 HD review and 3020i review. We found each to offer up some impressive audio quality alongside some great values for what's included. Make sure to check these out.

Q Acoustics early Black Friday speaker deals

Q Acoustics M20 was $500 , now $400 (save $100)

These five-star powered speakers pack in an insightful, expansive presentation, won't give you trouble in terms of placement, and have excellent connectivity options. At this price, there just aren't any meaningful downsides. Read our Q Acoustics M20 review

Q Acoustics 3020i was $449 , now $359 (save $90)

These five-star standmounters come with a rich, warm sound profile, robust base with detailed treble, and sweeping dynamics. Down $90, there just aren't any major downsides to the 3020i speakers. Read our Q Acoustics 3020i review

Q Acoustics has been making excellent speakers for quite some time, and as a result, both of these speakers now on sale at Amazon thanks to Black Friday earned five-star reviews from us. If you're looking for an all-around top-notch listening experience, you can't go wrong with any of these Q Acoustics speakers.

With the M20 HD speakers, you're getting a huge slew of connectivity options that include Bluetooth 5.0 for easy wireless playback on top of aptX, aptX HD, and aptX Low Latency support as well as a nuanced, detailed listening experience that is likely to impress.

When it comes to the 3020i speakers, they feature 20mm soft dome tweeters and 12.5cm mid/bass drivers, and this adds up to gorgeous, enveloping audio with deep bass, nuanced treble, and some impressive all-around dynamics. Put simply, these sound excellent.

Put simply, if you're in the market for a pair of five-star speakers, you can't go wrong with any of these Q Acoustics sets. With these meaty Black Friday discounts, you won't even have to spend an arm and a leg, either.

