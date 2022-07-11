Save a massive 40% on the 77-inch LG C1 OLED TV in the Prime Day sale

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs in the world, and 2021's C1 is one of its finest, available in sizes ranging from the manageable to the majestic. If the latter appeals to you more, then you're in luck as Amazon has slashed the price of its 77-inch C1 (opens in new tab)from £4000 down to just £2399 in its Prime Day sale.

The C1 superseded 2020's LG CX OLED with a very similar design and feature set to its predecessor but boasting an updated processor, software and user-interface.

It's super slim (only about 3mm at its thinnest point), and comes with a wide pedestal stand. Inside is LG's latest Gen 4 AI-enhanced processor, which brings improvements to de-contouring and dynamic tone mapping, which results in better contrast. The new processor is also said to be more effective when upscaling standard definition content.

Its four HDMI 2.1 sockets support 4K@120Hz, VRR and ALLM, and there's an HGIG setting that can help you get the most accurate contrast from HDR games. There's also a super-low input lag of around 13ms, along with an Input Lag Boost mode that’s designed to bring the input lag of 60Hz games down to just 9.6ms – that's ridiculously low. And it has a new 'Game Optimiser' interface that puts gaming-specific tweaks at your fingertips.

In other words, it's one of the best gaming TVs out there (especially if you want to max out the performance of your PS5 or Xbox Series X).

All the major HDR formats are supported (HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, including Dolby Vision IQ) with the exception of HDR10+. And all the major apps are onboard – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV, all with full support for 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Throw in Google Play Movies & TV with HDR10 and 5.1, and Sky's Now service in the UK, and you've got an entertainment powerhouse on your hands.

LG's new webOS 6.0 software comes as standard, as do Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and the Google and Amazon Alexa voice assistants.

Basically, it's all the TV you could need and more.

MORE:

Take a look at more of the best Prime Day TV deals

Read the full LG OLED65C1 review

LG C2 vs LG C1: which is the best LG OLED TV?