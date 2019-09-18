Save 15% with this Apple AirPods deal at Amazon

If you've been eyeing up Apple's AirPods wireless headphones but have been put off by the high price, here's some good news - they're currently on sale at Amazon.

You can now pick up a pair of 2019 AirPods with a wireless charging case for just £169. That's £30 (or 15%) off the recommended retail price. If you're not fussed about the wireless case, you can get them with the standard case for £143.98, which is £15.02 (or 9%) off the RRP.

Apple AirPods £159 £143.98 Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. And now you can make a nice saving.View Deal

This is big news: Apple products - and the AirPods in particular - don't often go on sale, so any discount is worthy of note. Both pairs are sold by Amazon, so you're not dealing with a third-party reseller (which can be a bit of an unknown quantity).

The AirPods scored four out of five in our review. We love the improved sound quality and new features, it's just a shame the fit isn't more universal. Still, if the shoe fits and all that.

MORE:

Best Apple AirPods alternatives

Best wireless headphones

Best cheap headphone deals