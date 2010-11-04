The idea is to give members of the public the chance to experience the future of television with demos of its latest internet-enabled TVs in city centres and shopping centres around the country.

The aim is "to do for internet TVs what Apps did for mobile phones", says Samsung. "Just as people have become familiar with rich, interactive content via apps on their smartphones, they'll soon be able to access relevant content through Internet@TV."

The Smart TV demonstrations will take place in the following locations on the dates shown:

5-7 November: Briggate, Leeds and Westfield, London

11-13 November: Promenade, Bristol

13-14 November: Bluewater, London

15-16 November: Cabot Square Bullrose, Canary Wharf, London

18-20 November: Grainger Street, Newcastle

19-21 November: Centre:MK, Milton Keynes

27-28 November: Trafford Centre, Manchester

