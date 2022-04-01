Samsung Galaxy users can now repair their own devices

Samsung has joined Apple in launching support for DIY phone repairs. Samsung's newly announced Self Service Repair programme will give users the option to grab a tiny screwdriver and fix their own devices.

The US-only service will launch this summer covering the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet.

Cracked screens, broken backs, and wobbly display ports will be first on the list to be replaced. Battery replacement is not mentioned but Samsung says the display repair kit does come with a new battery at no extra cost.

The program is also open to third party 'fixit' services, who will now have access to genuine spare parts, specialised repair tools and visual step-by-step repair guides. Previously, Samsung customers had to use the company's in-house repair service or go elsewhere and risk voiding their warranty.

The news comes amid increasing pressure from consumers, 'right to repair' campaigners and even US President Joe Biden.

"At Samsung, we’re creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences", Ramon Gregory, senior vice president of customer care at Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement.

The launch of Samsung Self Service Repair is certainly a step in the right direction but it doesn't cover the new Samsung Galaxy S22 devices. And it remains to be seen if Samsung will expand the program to other markets around the world

