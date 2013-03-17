Samsung Galaxy S4: Air View

Samsung grouped some of the most exciting new features of the Galaxy S4 under the 'Convenience' header.

These include Air View and Air Gesture hands-free control, eye-tracking technology in the form of Smart Pause, and a tilt control feature called Smart Scroll.

Air View

In this video we give you a quick look at Air View in action on the Galaxy S4. This feature allows you to hover over information in certain apps, such as the email and calendar apps, and get a preview of the content.

This means rather than touching the screen and opening an email you can merely hover over the screen and see the first few lines as a pop-up preview.

Air View also works on videos, allowing you to scroll ahead to different parts of the video and see a preview of the action ahead. Clever, huh? Useful? We shall see.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S4: everything you need to know

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S4 review

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+