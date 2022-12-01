Samsung Galaxy S23 range set to launch in February 2023, according to report

A new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line could be launched in the first week of February. Korean news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily reports (opens in new tab) that the new Android phones will be unveiled using the traditional Unpacked live stream format, held in the US. This aligns with last year's Galaxy S22 launch, which was announced on the 9th of February and was available to buy on the 25th of February.

But what can we expect from the Samsung Galaxy S23 line? If we look at the S22 series, we received three devices: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra received a five-star review from us and was the turning point in Samsung's smartphone line-up as it unified the Note and S lines with this device. With this in mind, it's likely that we will see Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra models when February rolls around.

Leaks for the S23 design have already slipped through the cracks at the Korean tech giant, with the new design looking to stray from the design of the Galaxy S21 and S22. The integrated camera bump that blends into the frame design might be on the way out, with a more S22 Ultra-esque design with separate protruding camera lenses on a flat back panel. Leaked renders from OnLeaks (opens in new tab) and Digit.in (opens in new tab) give us a proper insight into how the S23 might look, retaining the hole-punch style display up front and a metal frame surrounding the device.

We'll be sure to bring you all the major leaks about the device in the coming weeks and we build up to what could be our first official look at the Galaxy S23.

